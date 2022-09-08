Residential hazardous waste may be dropped off by appointment only, 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Morgan County Household Hazardous Waste drop-off facility, 1891 Alum Springs Rd. in Versailles. The drop-off facility will be open once each month. Dates will be announced.

To schedule an appointment, call City Hall, 573-378-4634.

The drop-off is for residential waste only. No business or commercial drop-offs are accepted. The semi-permanent container is on site behind the city shed and is operated by Versailles City Fire Chief Duane Miller.

Accepted Items:

Paints (oil-based only), acid, adhesives and glues, aerosol cans, ammonia, antifreeze, art/hobby paints, bases (chemicals), batteries (car and truck batteries only), bleach, brake fluid, capacitors, caulk, car wax/cleaners, charcoal lighter fluid, CFCs and HCFCs, disinfectants, drain opener, fabric dyes, fertilizer, fingernail polish/remover, flea collars, furniture polish/wax, small gas cylinders, gasoline, insecticides, insect repellent and poison, lubricating oils, mothballs, organic solvents, oven cleaner, tub/tile cleaner, varnish, windshield wiper fluid, wood preservatives, wood stain, paint stripper, pesticides pet sprays/dips, photographic chemicals, propane cylinders, handheld rat/mouse poison, septic tank cleaners, shoe polish/wax, spa care chemicals, spot removers, swimming pool chemicals, toilet bowl cleaners, transmission fluid, fluorescent tubes, light bulbs, CFLs.

NOT Accepted:

Latex paint (latex paint is a non-hazardous waste and can be dried out), AA, C or D batteries, ammunition, asbestos, commercial waste, barbecue propane cylinders, explosives, medical waste/needles, smoke detectors, kerosene and fuel oils, lead, lighter fluid, tires, yard waste, mercury, infectious or biological wastes (no needles or diabetic supplies), radioactive waste, unknown substances, appliances, electronics, and glass.