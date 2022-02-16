A Hunter Education Skills Course is scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the cafeteria at Versailles Elementary School. In order to take the class, students will need to be 11 years old and have completed the pre-work for the class. This can be done by completing the online course or getting a Hunter Education book, studying it, and completing the review questions.

Participants will need to bring their online certificate or the completed Hunters Education book to the class in order to attend. The book can be obtained at the front desk at the Morgan County Justice Center in Versailles. Students will need to preregister for the class online at mdc.mo.gov and follow the Hunters Ed link or call 573-346-2210.

For more information, call Matt Smith at 573-378-3114 or Matt Wheaton at 573-378-0763.