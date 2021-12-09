Ivy Bend News

by Liz Gobble

The holidays are arriving quickly at the “friendliest place in the Ozarks.” Not that you can discern from the weather, but December has indeed arrived. ‘Tis now the time of year when people ascribe to a happier demeanor and overall festive attitudes.

Toys and food that have been donated, will be distributed 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 for families who signed up the food pantry. Thirty-eight families with a total of 93 children will be the recipients of toys. We are blessed to have so many pantry volunteers who “adopt” families each year, shop and wrap toys, and give the donations used to purchase the amenities packed into the boxes for adults. This is our best year ever for donations. Unfortunately, its one of our highest needs years, as well.

The Friday Senior Meal served at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry last Friday was one of the favorites of oven fried chicken, Ninety four people came for lunch. This Friday another favorite, meatloaf, will be served. The Senior Meal progam is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry.

The Ivy Bend Animal Rescue (IBAR) will be having a wrapping party for Christmas gifts 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at Surfside Resort, 33321 Marina Drive. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. Parents / Guardians may pick up children’s gifts 9 a.m. to 1 pm., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Surfside Resort.

Thanks to all who attended the breakfast at the Youth Center. We had a great turnout, a lot of fun, and good food. The January fundraising breakfast, which falls on New Year’s Day this year, is canceled.

The youth center hosts Teen Town every Friday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. The volunteers at the youth center will host a special Teen Town, Friday, Dec. 31. That evening, Teen Town will continue until midnight, as we usher in the New Year with some of Ivy Bend’s youth. We currently are notifying parents of the event so all parties are informed. A few parents have volunteered to help that evening and join our New Year’s Eve Teen Town celebration. It will be an evening filled with games, crafts, and good food.

The next board meeting of the Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center is scheduled 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Morgan County Health Center will offer the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry. Currently they are assessing need, so those interested in obtaining the vaccine or booster, must register with the Ivy Bend Food Pantry. The registration may be completed by calling 573-372-98592, or on the food pantry Facebook page or website.

The information required for registration is your name, telephone number, and whether you are seeking a vaccine or booster. If you are registering for the booster shot, please specify whether it’s the Pfizer or the Moderna booster.

Once the health department has assessed the need, and makes the necessary arrangements to meet it, you will be notified of the dates and times the shot will be administered.

For any events or happenings by your organization or group in and around Ivy Bend, please send us a line at ivybendnews@yahoo.com. Until next week, stay safe and be blessed.