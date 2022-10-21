by Stacey Embry, Director, Morgan County Library

Words

“May you never steal, lie or cheat. But if you must steal, then steal away my sorrows. And if you must lie, lie with me all the nights of my life. And if you must cheat, then please cheat death, because I couldn’t live a day without you.”

– Irish Wedding Blessing

I love words. I love their power and the lyrical expertise used to weave them together that so many talented people share with us. I love when they are strung together in such a way that my heart aches. I love when they are assembled in a way that makes me laugh out loud.

The wedding was just the best, after I rid myself of the torture devices I was wearing for vanity, I absolutely loved every minute.

I laughed, cried, danced, and words, like the first line I shared, were a significant part of all the verbs I partook in.

“If you must cheat, then please cheat death, because I couldn’t live a day without you.” This line warranted a sob from the bride, that she vocally acknowledged that then led to sweet laughter for us all. Man, words can take you on a real ride.

I have high school notebooks covered in quotes that Mrs. Hughes (Beverly Yarger) shared with us. I have photos in my phone of lines from books that I didn’t want to lose. And music, well, lyrics are just the best because no photo is necessary, the line just becomes part of me.

“If We Were Vampires” by Jason Isbell and “Cleopatra” by the Lumineers, have words I feel to my core even if they are not mine. I would love to share the lines with you, but I will let you see what you think on your own.

I have so many words that I want to share. I have been scrolling through my phone looking at all of the words that I needed to save. I have a copy of my other daughter’s speech, as the maid of honor, that has words to share, but there just is not enough time or space. There are more words that I will never even have the privilege to enjoy. For now, I will keep searching for them in books, in songs, in the voices of those around me.

“Here is one day, and here is the next, and the next, and you take what you can, savor every stolen second, cling to every moment, until it’s gone.” My advice, and you guessed it, a line from a book, “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.”

