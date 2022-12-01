What’s New
“Bleeding Heart Yard” by Elly Griffiths;
“The Urge: Our History of Addiction” by Erik Fisher;
“A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny;
“It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover;
“Blood Moon” by Heather Graham and Jon Land.
Most Popular (in order)
“Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks;
“Shattered” by James Patterson;
“The Challenge” by Danielle Steel;
“Aura of Night” by Heather Graham; and
“The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber.
Did you Know?
Black and white printing or coping costs 10 cents per page (8.5×11), 15 cents per page (11×14) and 20 cents per page (11X17).
Electronic Resource
Hoopla: Instantly borrow free digital movies, music, eBooks and more, 24/7 with your library card.
Upcoming Events
Bookopoly Reading Challenge continues.
Library Hours, Contact Info.
For more information, visit the Morgan County Library at 600 N. Hunter, call 573-378-5319, or see the library’s website at morgancountylibrary.org. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
