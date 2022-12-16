The Little Rascals Clover Kids 4-H Club met Thursday Dec. 8 in the Fireside room of the Assembly of God Church gymnasium in Versailles.

Pledges were given by Maliki Dyke and Lyla Renken. Roll call was taken with the question, “What is your favorite Christmas Carol?”

January calendars were handed out.

Maliki Dyke demonstrated how to make a Christmas tree ornament.

Lyla Renken gave a conservation minute about penguins.

Members made a wooden “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” decoration and created felt snowmen.

Members collected new or gently used toys to donate to the Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition toy drive

Members ended the meeting with Christmas cookies and gifts.

The next meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Fireside room of the Assembly of God Church gymnasium in Versailles.