The University of Missouri recently announced the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.
The following area students were named to the list:
Sierra Paige Stemberg of Florence;
Drew G. Jurgensmeyer of Fortuna;
Julia Danielle Beil, Kellan Elizabeth Boehm, and Grace K. Whitmer, all of Gravois Mills;
Travis Jenkins and Brandon Schad, both of Rocky Mount;
Kimberly Renee Ricardo of Syracuse; and
Lauren Renee Garrison and Bobby Andrew Love, both of Versailles.
