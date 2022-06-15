The University of Missouri recently announced the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.

The following area students were named to the list:

Sierra Paige Stemberg of Florence;

Drew G. Jurgensmeyer of Fortuna;

Julia Danielle Beil, Kellan Elizabeth Boehm, and Grace K. Whitmer, all of Gravois Mills;

Travis Jenkins and Brandon Schad, both of Rocky Mount;

Kimberly Renee Ricardo of Syracuse; and

Lauren Renee Garrison and Bobby Andrew Love, both of Versailles.