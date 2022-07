Tuesday July 5

5-7 p.m. 4-H/FFA project check-in and 4-H/FFA ham/bacon check-in at Home Economics Building

Wednesday July 6

6-8:30 p.m. Home Economics Division check-in

Hay bale decorating contest judging

Thursday July 7

7-8 a.m. Rabbit and Poultry check-in

7:30 a.m.-noon Home Economics Division check-in continues

8:30 a.m. Rabbit Show

9 a.m. Poultry Show

5 p.m. Gates open at Grandstand

5 p.m. Lions cook shack open

5 p.m. Sign-up for ATV/UTV/dirt bike rodeo

5:30-7 p.m. Home Economics building open

7 p.m. Home Economics Division auction

7 p.m. Grandstand: ATV/UTV/dirt bike rodeo (free)

Friday July 8

7-8 a.m.. Swine, dairy goat, goat, sheep check-in

9 a.m. Swine Show

Goat and sheep show following swine show

Noon-5 p.m. Cabbage Patch check-in

5 p.m. Lions cook shack open

5-5:30 p.m. Open Pee-Wee Pig & bucket calf check-in

5:30-7 p.m. Home Economics building open

6 p.m. Open bucket calf show

Pee-Wee swine show after open bucket calf

6-9 p.m. Bounce House, Pony Rides, Petting zoo

7 p.m. Grandstand: New Breed PRO WRESTLING!

$10 Admission Covers All Activities/Events ($15 ringside)

Saturday July 9

7-8 a.m. Cattle check-in

9 a.m. 4-H bucket calf show

Beef show following bucket calf show

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Home economics building open

3 p.m. Premium sale at the livestock barn

5 p.m. Lions cook shack open

7 p.m. Grandstand:

Figure 8 Scramble with Lucky 7s Promotions

(7 and older $10. Free for 6 and younger.)

Sunday July 10

1-3 p.m. Exhibit items picked up at Home Economics Building

2 p.m. Barn clean-up