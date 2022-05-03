by Chad Courter Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church

An annual National Day of Prayer gathering is scheduled locally noon, Thursday May 5 on the north steps of the Morgan County Courthouse in Versailles.

The chosen Bible reference this year is Colossians 2:6-7, which reads: “So then, just as you have received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to walk in him, being rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, and overflowing with gratitude.”

God speaks to us about prayer, and he encourages us to continue in prayer. God tells us to always be asking, always be seeking. God wants us to come before him, and share with him, to seek him. We pray for his forgiveness, his wisdom, his power, his strength, his comfort, his will. God wants us to cry out to know him more and to desire him above all else.

It is only fitting that this year’s theme for the National Day of Prayer is for God’s people to cry out to him, to exalt him, because he is the one who established us. God created us, he saved us, he is the way, the truth, and light! Everything we are is due him because he established us.

Those who have truly received Christ, those who have believed that he is the risen Savior and who have made him the Lord of their life are urged in this verse to continue to walk in him.

When we continue to walk in him, we are grounded and strengthened. As Christians (those who receive Christ), our faith, all we are, is established in him.

The Bible tells us that Jesus is not only our Savior but he is our example. His life is the life we are to strive to be like. Even though we will never achieve the perfection that is Christ on this side of Heaven, we are to strive to continue to walk in his way. Verse 7 says to be rooted and built up in him.

We are led to God’s word through the Holy Spirit. We are led to the truth of God’s word by the Holy Spirit. We live the truth of God’s word through the Holy Spirit. The Spirit of God comes into us when we receive Christ – when we have believed he is the risen Savior and made him Lord of our life. Now we need to learn how to be citizens of the Kingdom, how to walk and talk in the “way,” as the Bible tells us. Jesus says he is the way.

To be established means to be recognized and accepted, it has a component of having been in existence for a long time. Something that has been established is what I called grounded or rooted. If something or someone is established, they are known and recognized.

As Christians, we are established in Christ, and we should be known and recognized by our faith; a faith we have learned, been taught, and put into practice and, in turn, our life should exalt God because we live for him.

Romans 12 tells us that a true act of worship is our sacrificial living – the doing of God’s will.

We need to join together as a nation and exalt our God who establishes us. We need to join together Thursday May 5. Even if you cannot join us at the Courthouse, lift up your voice to God and exalt him right where you are.

However, the best way to exalt God is to live your life for him, exalt him in obedience of his commands.

We are all sinners and we all must strive to walk in the Lord, and we must exalt him who establishes us and we must humble ourselves and seek his face. I hope you are able to join in prayer noon Thursday, May 5 on the Courthouse steps.