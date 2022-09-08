Local McDonald’s restaurants are again celebrating area teachers with the launch of the third-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards. Nominations will be accepted online through Monday, Sept. 12 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22.

Since launching this award in 2020, more than $25,000 in cash and prizes has been awarded to 130 educators in local communities.

Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the “ultimate dedication” to their students and “go the extra mile” to contribute to the improvement of education.

Two tiers of prizes will be awarded to outstanding educators in local communities:

50 Outstanding Educators will each receive:

• $100 to use toward their classroom

• Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

• Outstanding Educator Certificate

• McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year

Five Outstanding Educators will each receive:

• $1,000 to use toward their classroom

• Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

• Outstanding Educator Certificate

• McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.

“We are honored to celebrate local educators with this award for a third year,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Stephani Marshall-Rice. “Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our children succeed.”

For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Award nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22.