Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested $5 Contribution. Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Tater Tots Casserole, Corn, Coleslaw, Roll, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Dec. 9 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Dec. 12 – Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Applesauce, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Goulash, Buttered Potatoes, California Blend, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Chili, Baked Potato, Vegetables, Fruit, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Baked Chicken, Brussel Sprouts, Potatoes, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Dec. 16 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Bun, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Dec. 9 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Dec. 12 – Garlic Butter Pork Chop, Roasted Broccoli, Baked Apples, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Baked Chicken, Stewed Tomatoes, AuGratin Potatoes, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Chili with Cheese and Onion, Baked Potato, Fruit, Crackers, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Dec. 16 – Chicken and Noodles, Glazed Baby Carrots, Fruit, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.