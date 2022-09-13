Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4. Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Beef and Broccoli, Carrots, Fruit, Rice, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Fish Sandwich on Bun, Steak Fries, Coleslaw, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 19 – Chicken Pot Pie, Glazed Baby Carrots, Fruit, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Hamburger Steak Onions, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Peas and Carrots, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Fried Chicken, Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Bread, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Battered Fish, Stewed Tomatoes, Fruit, Cole Slaw, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Dessert, Drink.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Ham and Beans, Spinach, Fried Potatoes with Onions, Cornbread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Friday, Sept. 16 – Fish/Rice, Cornbread, Steak Fries, Coleslaw, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 19 – Polish Sausage, Bun, Kraut, Scalloped Potatoes, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Cheeseburger, Bun, Lettuce/Tomato/Pickle/Onion, Steak Fries, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Fish, Stewed Tomatoes, Fruit, Macaroni and Cheese, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Fried Chicken, Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Dessert, Drink.