Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.
Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.
Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles
Thursday, June 23 – Battered Cod, Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread/Margarine or Hushpuppies, Cookies, Milk.
Friday, June 24 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.
Monday, June 27 – Cheese Hamburger, French Fries, Peas, Bun, Fruit Crisp, Milk.
Tuesday, June 28 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.
Wednesday, June 29 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.
Thursday, June 30 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.
Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie
Thursday, June 23 – Lasagna, Salad, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Blueberry Fluff, Milk.
Friday, June 24 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Monday, June 27 – Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Roll/Margarine, Fruit Crisp, Milk.
Tuesday, June 28 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.
Wednesday, June 29 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.
Thursday, June 30 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.
