Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, June 23 – Battered Cod, Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread/Margarine or Hushpuppies, Cookies, Milk.

Friday, June 24 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Monday, June 27 – Cheese Hamburger, French Fries, Peas, Bun, Fruit Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, June 28 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.

Wednesday, June 29 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Thursday, June 30 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, June 23 – Lasagna, Salad, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Blueberry Fluff, Milk.

Friday, June 24 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Monday, June 27 – Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Roll/Margarine, Fruit Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, June 28 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Wednesday, June 29 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, June 30 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.