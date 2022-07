Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, June 30 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Eclair Dessert, Milk.

Friday, July 1 – 4th of July – Hamburgers/Bun, Hot Dogs/Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Apple Pie and Ice Cream, Milk.

Monday, July 4 – Center Closed.

Tuesday, July 5 – Ham and Beans, Spinach, Fried Potatoes with Onions, Cornbread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, July 6 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Cauliflower, Ambrosia Salad, Garlic Bread, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, July 7 – Baked Chicken Breast, Grilled Zucchini, Tomato/Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, July 8 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, June 30 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.

Friday, July 1 – 4th of July – Hamburgers/Bun, Hot Dogs/Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Apple Pie and Ice Cream, Milk.

Monday, July 4 – Center Closed.

Tuesday, July 5 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Cauliflower, Ambrosia Salad, Garlic Bread, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, July 6 – Ham and Beans, Spinach, Fried Potatoes with Onions, Cornbread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, July 7 – Chicken Breast with Mushroom Sauce, Grilled Zucchini, Tomato/Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, July 8 – Fish/Wild Rice on Bun, Steak Fries, Coleslaw, Dessert, Milk.