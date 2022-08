Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site

308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, July 28 – BBQ Chicken, Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, July 29 – Tuna Salad Sandwich, Bread, Sliced Tomatoes, Fruit, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 1 – Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Oriental Vegetables, Pineapple Chunks, Rice, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Fruit Salad, Green Beans and Potatoes with Bacon and Onion, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Roasted Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Broccoli, Salad, Garlic Breadstick, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 5 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Dessert, Drink.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, July 28 – Cheddar Baked Chicken, Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, July 29 – Tuna Salad Sandwich, Bread, Sliced Tomatoes, Fruit, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 1 – Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Oriental Vegetables, Pineapple Chunks, Rice, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Fruit Salad, Green Beans and Potatoes with Bacon and Onion, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Roasted Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Broccoli, Salad, Garlic Breadstick, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 5 – French Dip/Au Jus, Bun, Garden Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Dessert, Drink.