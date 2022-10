Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested $5 Contribution. Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Chicken Tenders, Cheesy Potatoes, Beets, Bread, Margarine, Lemon Pie, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Halloween – Hamburglars, Halloweenies, OOhhh Baked Beanies, Spooky Potato Salad, Boo Buns, Grave Yard Dirt Cake, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 31 – Fish, Fries, Coleslaw, Cauliflower, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Fettuccini Alfredo, Salad, Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Pork Ribblet, Mac n Cheese, Chips, Bun, Margarine, Fruit Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Cheeseburger, Bun, Vegetables, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Nov. 4 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Biscuits n Gravy, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Halloween Lunch – Hot Dogs or Burgers, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Dirt Cake, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Oriental Blend, Pineapple, Rice, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 31 – Fish Sandwich, Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Dessert, Milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Bun, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Fettuccini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Parmesan Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Hamburger Steak, Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Bun, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Nov. 4 – Chicken Livers, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Margarine, Dessert, Milk.