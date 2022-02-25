Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.
Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.
Versailles Nutrition Site
308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Chicken Pot Pie, Salad, Mixed Fruit, Bread/Margarine, Cookie Bars, Milk.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Fish Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Steak Fries, Fruit, Macaroni and Cheese, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Monday, Feb. 28 – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Salad, Corn, Garlic Bread, Cake, Milk.
Tuesday, March 1 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes/ Gravy, Broccoli, Bread/ Margarine, Southern Pineapple Casserole, Milk.
Wednesday, March 2 – Chicken Fajita with Grilled Peppers/Onions, Tortilla Shells, Refried Beans, Lettuce/ Tomato, Mexican Rice, Ice Cream, Milk.
Thursday, March 3 – Roast Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Roll/ Margarine, Pudding, Milk.
Friday, March 4 – BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, Corn on the Cob, Roll/Margarine, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Westside Senior Center
1501 Hwy. O • Laurie
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Chicken Pot Pie, Salad, Mixed Fruit, Bread/Margarine, Cookie Bars, Milk.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Fish Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Steak Fries, Fruit, Macaroni and Cheese, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Monday, Feb. 28 – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Salad, Corn, Garlic Bread, Cake, Milk.
Tuesday, March 1 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes/ Gravy, Broccoli, Bread/ Margarine, Southern Pineapple Casserole, Milk.
Wednesday, March 2 – Chicken Fajita with Grilled Peppers/Onions, Tortilla Shells, Refried Beans, Lettuce/ Tomato, Mexican Rice, Ice Cream, Milk.
Thursday, March 3 – Beef Stew, Potatoes, Carrots, Roll/ Margarine, Pudding, Milk.
Friday, March 4 – Brunch – Omelet, Sausage, Hashbrown, Biscuits and Gravy, Fruit, Milk.