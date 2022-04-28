Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.
Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.
Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles
Thursday, April 28 – BBQ Riblet, California Blend, Salad, Garlic Bread, Pudding, Milk.
Friday, April 29 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.
Monday, May 2 – Baked Chicken, Tuscan Blend, Fruit, Rice Pilaf, Pie, Milk.
Tuesday, May 3 – Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Bread/Margarine, Applesauce, Milk.
Wednesday, May 4 – Beef Burritos, Mexican Corn, Black Beans, Bread/Margarine, Cake, Milk.
Thursday, May 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cheesy Cauliflower, Garlic Rolls, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.
Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.
Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie
Thursday, April 28 – Pot Roast, Potatoes, Carrots, Roll/Margarine, Fruited Jello, Milk.
Friday, April 29 – Chicken Sandwich, Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Monday, May 2 – Beef Burritos, Mexican Corn, Black Beans, Bread/Margarine, Cake, Milk.
Tuesday, May 3 – Sloppy Joes, Bun, Roasted Potatoes, Fruit, Assorted Dessert, Milk.
Wednesday, May 4 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cheesy Cauliflower, Garlic Rolls, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.
Thursday, May 5 – Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Bread/Margarine, Applesauce, Milk.
Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.
