Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, April 28 – BBQ Riblet, California Blend, Salad, Garlic Bread, Pudding, Milk.

Friday, April 29 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Monday, May 2 – Baked Chicken, Tuscan Blend, Fruit, Rice Pilaf, Pie, Milk.

Tuesday, May 3 – Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Bread/Margarine, Applesauce, Milk.

Wednesday, May 4 – Beef Burritos, Mexican Corn, Black Beans, Bread/Margarine, Cake, Milk.

Thursday, May 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cheesy Cauliflower, Garlic Rolls, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, April 28 – Pot Roast, Potatoes, Carrots, Roll/Margarine, Fruited Jello, Milk.

Friday, April 29 – Chicken Sandwich, Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Monday, May 2 – Beef Burritos, Mexican Corn, Black Beans, Bread/Margarine, Cake, Milk.

Tuesday, May 3 – Sloppy Joes, Bun, Roasted Potatoes, Fruit, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, May 4 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cheesy Cauliflower, Garlic Rolls, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Thursday, May 5 – Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Bread/Margarine, Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.