Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, May 12 – Country Fried Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, May 13 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Monday, May 16 – Stir Fry Chicken, Oriental Vegetables, Fruit, Fried Rice/Egg Roll, Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, May 17 – Spaghetti with Meatballs, Salad, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Blueberry Fluff, Milk.

Wednesday, May 18 – Fried Chicken, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Biscuit/Margarine, Cobbler, Milk.

Thursday, May 19 – Battered Cod, Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread/Margarine or Hushpuppies, Cookies, Milk.

Friday, May 20 – Cheeseburger, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Hoagie Bun, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, May 12 – Country Fried Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, May 13 – Creamy Baked Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread/Margarine, Brownies, Milk.

Monday, May 16 – Stir Fry Chicken, Oriental Vegetables, Fruit, Fried Rice/Egg Roll, Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, May 17 – Fried Chicken, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Biscuit/Margarine, Cobbler, Milk.

Wednesday, May 18 – Lasagna, Salad, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Blueberry Fluff, Milk.

Thursday, May 19 – Hot Sub Sandwich, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Hoagie Bun, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 20 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.