Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, May 19 – Battered Cod, Pinto Beans, Coleslaw, Cornbread/Margarine or Hushpuppies, Cookies, Milk.

Friday, May 20 – Cheeseburger, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Hoagie Bun, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Monday, May 23 – Chicken Liver, Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Roll/Margarine, Fruit Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, May 24 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bun, Hasbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Milk.

Wednesday, May 25 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Thursday, May 26 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 27 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, May 19 – Hot Sub Sandwich, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Hoagie Bun, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 20 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Monday, May 23 – Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Roll/Margarine, Fruit Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, May 24 – Chicken Fettucini Alfredo, Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Wednesday, May 25 – Pork Dressing Rollup, Hashbrown Casserole, Baked Apples, Ice Cream, Roll/Margarine, Milk.

Thursday, May 26 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate Éclair Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 27 – Tuna Noodles, Sliced Tomatoes/Lettuce, Fruit, Bread, Chips, Assorted Dessert, Milk.