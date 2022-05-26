Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, May 26 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate E’clair Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 27 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Monday, May 30 – CLOSED

Tuesday, May 31 – Beef Stew, Potatoes, Carrots, Biscuits/Margarine, Fruited Jello, Milk.

Wednesday, June 1 – Beans and Ham, Spinach, Fried Potatoes and Onions, Cornbread/Margarine, Fruit, Milk.

Thursday, June 2 – Stew, California Blend, Salad, Garlic Bread, Pudding, Milk.

Friday, June 3 – Chicken Sandwich, Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Westside Senior Center1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, May 26 – BBQ Chicken, Cheesy Ranch Potatoes, Cucumber Salad, Bread/Margarine, Chocolate E’clair Dessert, Milk.

Friday, May 27 – Tuna Noodles, Sliced Tomatoes/Lettuce, Fruit, Bread, Chips, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Monday, May 30 – CLOSED

Tuesday, May 31 – Beef Stew, Potatoes, Carrots, Biscuits/Margarine, Fruited Jello, Milk.

Wednesday, June 1 – Chicken Sandwich, Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, June 2 – Beans and Ham, Spinach, Fried Potatoes and Onions, Cornbread/Margarine, Fruit, Milk.

Friday, June 3 – Goulash, California Blend, Salad, Garlic Bread, Pudding, Milk.