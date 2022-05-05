Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, May 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cheesy

Cauliflower, Garlic Rolls, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk.

Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.

Monday, May 9 – Beef and Bean Burrito, Refried Beans, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Mexican Corn, Bread/Margarine, Spice Cake, Milk.

Tuesday, May 10 – Creamy Baked Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread/Margarine, Brownies, Milk.

Wednesday, May 11 – Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Roll/Margarine, Pie, Milk.

Thursday, May 12 – Country Fried Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, May 13 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Cinnamon Cake, Fruit, Milk.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, May 5 – Meatloaf, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Bread/Margarine, Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, May 6 – Beer Battered Pollock, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Stewed Tomatoes, Mac and Cheese, Pudding, Milk.

Monday, May 9 – Pork Chops, Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Roll/Margarine, Pie, Milk.

Tuesday, May 10 – Fish Sandwich, Lettuce/Tartar Sauce, Steak Fries, Mixed Fruit, Bun, Assorted Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, May 11 – Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Tortilla Chips, Bread/Margarine, Spice Cake, Milk.

Thursday, May 12 – Country Fried Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, May 13 – Creamy Baked Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread/Margarine, Brownies, Milk.