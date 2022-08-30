Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4. Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fruited Jell-O™ and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site 308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Thursday, Sept. 1 – Chicken Livers, Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Tuna Salad Sandwich, Bread, Sliced Tomatoes, Fruit, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 5 – LABOR DAY – Closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Broccoli, Salad, Garlic Breadstick, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Fruit Salad, Green Beans and Potatoes with Bacon and Onion, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 9 – Brunch – Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy, Dessert, Drink.

Westside Senior Center 1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Thursday, Sept. 1 – Cheddar Baked Chicken, Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bread/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Tuna Salad Sandwich, Bread, Sliced Tomatoes, Fruit, Dessert, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 5 – LABOR DAY – Closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Broccoli, Salad, Garlic Breadstick, Dessert, Milk.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Mushroom Pork Chop, Fruit Salad, Green Beans and Potatoes with Bacon and Onion, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Roasted Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll/Margarine, Dessert, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 9 – French Dip/Au Jus, Bun, Garden Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Dessert, Drink.