Seniors 60 years or older • Suggested meal donation $4.

Soup served 10:30 a.m. • Lunch served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruited Jell-O and whole wheat bread available daily.

Versailles Nutrition Site

308 Fairgrounds Rd. • Versailles

Wednesday, Dec. 25- Holiday.

Thursday, Dec. 26- Hamburger steak w/grilled onions, peas & carrots, apple/cranberry salad, Polish sausage/sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, cheesecake.

Friday, Dec. 27- Fish patty, broccoli, pears, baked ziti/bread sticks, Scandinavian blend, lemon bars.

Monday, Dec. 30- Honey lemon chicken, oriental blend, brown betty apples, beef stroganoff/noodles, potatoes, cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 31- Meatloaf, seasoned squash, grilled chicken, spinach, dump cake.

Wednesday, Jan. 1- Holiday.

Thursday, Jan. 2- Not available.

Friday, Jan. 3- Not available.

Westside Senior Center

1501 Hwy. O • Laurie

Wednesday, Dec. 25- Holiday.

Thursday, Dec. 26- Hamburger steak w/grilled onions, peas & carrots, apple/cranberry salad, Polish sausage/sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, cheesecake.

Friday, Dec. 27- Brunch: scramble eggs w/sautéed vegetables, cinnamon apples, biscuit ‘n’ gravy, chicken tenders, sausage or Canadian bacon, potato O’Brien, coffee cake.

Monday, Dec. 30- Honey lemon chicken, oriental blend, brown betty apples, beef stroganoff/noodles, potatoes, cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 31- Meatloaf, seasoned squash, grilled chicken, spinach, dump cake.

Wednesday, Jan. 1- Holiday.

Thursday, Jan. 2- Not available.

Friday, Jan. 3- Not available.