

Judges Ray Gracia, back from left, Ryan Hoffa, and Lindsay Barker (filling in for Kevin Barker)stand behind the winners of the “Stover Super Saturday” Pet Parade Saturday, Aug. 1 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Steehl Marshall, front from left, and his dog, Shep, received second place, Abby and Emily Holsten, dressed as Cindy Loo Who and the Grinch, along with their dog Brody, received first place, and Halle Folsom and her dog Macy received second place. The pet parade was sponsored by Kountry Kids 4-H. (photo by D. Muller)