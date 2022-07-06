The top agenda items for the Morgan County R-I school board Wednesday, June 29 were school safety, facility planing, and the city’s safe route to school grant application.

School safety

In light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the R-I school board toured the school in Stover to review current and planned safety related improvements. Following the tour, a significant discussion took place regarding the board’s desire to add a second School Resource Officer.

R-I Facility Improvement:

The board had an extended discussion regarding the district’s needs and wants regarding facility improvement plans. The consensus among board members was that classrooms, bathrooms, and the cafeteria/kitchen should be prioritized over other projects.

The board authorized a survey of all school property, along with the east half of the city park, so that accurate plans, goals and priorities may be developed for all projects.

Regarding immediate improvement needs, the board approved a $30,000 bid for a new elevator in the elementary school. The board also amended the budget to account for the purchase of a new school van and additional cost to the floor tile change order.

Missouri School Improvement:

MCR-I Superintendent Matt Unger updated the board on the new Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP) soon to be finalized by the state. Under the new program, school evaluations will be based on a point system with 70 percent of the points determined by the school’s academic progress and 30 percent determined by the school’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

Unger presented the board with goals for the 2022-23 school year, with recommendations of how they may be modified in light of the new MSIP/CSIP evaluation system.

Safe Route to School:

To help strengthen the city’s Safe Route to School grant application, the MCR-I school board agreed to match up to $40,000 in contributory funds if the city is awarded the grant from the Missouri Department of Transporation.

The grant funds, if awarded, will be used to develop an ADA compliant sidewalk with crosswalks, along Oak Street that runs from the school to other side of Highway 52.

Greenhouse Damage:

Unger updated the board regarding hail damage recently sustained by the school green house. The insurance company has been notified of the damage, however, the nature of the damage does not require immediate repair.

FFA faculty advisor, Bryan Rumans, is applying for a grant that, if awarded, would cover the cost of the repairs while further improving the overall function of the greenhouse.

MOSIP/MOCAAT Invesments:

Unger advised the board that due to current interest rates and the stimulus money received, the district would be in a good position to invest some reserve funds in secure investments. The Missouri Securities Investment Program (MoSIP) and Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury (MoCAAT) are two programs that offer investment opportunities to school districts. Unger will contact Citizens-Farmers Bank about potentially participating in one of these programs.

Online Learning:

Several rule changes regarding online learning are awaiting Governor Mike Parson’s signature. The board discussed how these rules would impact online learning for the 2022-23 school year.

The board also discussed the potential for allowing online students to participate in extra-currricular activities. A final decision was tabled until the board has information regarding all online rule changes pending at the state level.

Budget Fiscal Year 2022-23:

The board reviewed a potential operating budget for fiscal year 2022-23. No action was taken on the budget at this time.

MCR-I school board went into closed session to discuss personnel, student, and legal issues. No votes or actions were reported as a result of the closed meeting.

The next meeting of the Morgan County R-I Board of Education is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the library at the school in Stover. A tax rate hearing is scheduled in the library prior to the school board meeting that same date.