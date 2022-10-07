The Stover Community Betterment Council will host a free senior dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in the lower level of the Stover Community Center. Carry out is available.
The complete meal is provided to Morgan County residents age 60 and older through funds provided by the Morgan County Senior Citizens Benefit Fund.
The Stover Community Betterment Council will host a free senior dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in the lower level of the Stover Community Center. Carry out is available.