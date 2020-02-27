Solid Rock Cafe is scheduled 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at First Baptist Church in Stover.

The free meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, dessert, and drink.

The church is located at 102 S. Cherry Street, one block east of Highway 135 in Stover.

Delivery is available to residents in the Stover city limits who are unable to attend. To order a meal for delivery, call 573-377-2828 between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.