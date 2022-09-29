

Stephanie Stevens holds a clock she was given Monday, Sept. 26 as a retirement gift at the Morgan County Health Center in Versailles. She has worked at the center 27 years in various capacities including in the prenatal clinic, as a communicable disease nurse, emergency planning, EPI specialist, and nursing supervisor. “I love hearing her stories about the past! She is so knowledgeable and will definitely be missed,” said Morgan County Health Center Assistant Administrator Stefanie Pryor. (submitted photo)