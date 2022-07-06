In order to meet ordinance requirements regarding the budget, the Stover city council conducted three separate business meetings in June. Each meeting was properly posted and open to the public.

A special meeting of the Stover city council was called Wednesday, June 1 to discuss a street repair project for Legion Drive, Ash Street and Eighth Street. Public Works Superintendent Nick Dothage informed the council the cost of the repairs is estimated at $170,000. Dothage advised the council the county may pay for a portion of the repairs to Ash Street, up to $22,000. However, at the time of the meeting, a final decision from the county had not been received. The council approved moving forward with the street repair project.

Following the special meeting, the council entered a budget workshop to complete a budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The council is required by city ordinance to pass a budget before the fiscal year begins July 1.

City Collector, Sharon Fry, reviewed both the previous and proposed city budgets with the council. The proposed budget total is just under $1 million. The budget discussion was tabled to the regular business meeting June 21.

Dothage presented some needs for the public works department. The 2002 UTV side by side needs a new engine or to be replaced. The park mower is 10 years old and is in need of repairs. A new generator is also needed for the well. Dothage also submitted a pay raise request for one of his employees who has been with the city 13 years. The council requested specific bids for the items needed be presented at the June 21 meeting.

Fry and Dothage also discussed adding a sewer raise to the budget. USDA recommended Stover implement a one to two percent sewer increase annually to keep pace with rising sewer and water costs. The discussion was tabled to the June 21 meeting.

Police Chief Trampus Jackson presented needs for the police department. He advised the council the department duty guns, which have a recommended life of three years, are almost 10 years old. He addressed the city need for a ballistic shield at a cost of approximately $2,000 and push bumper for the 401 car that was involved in another accident when it was hit by a drunk driver. Jackson also discussed the need for a new police vehicle, as the current vehicle is seven years old. He checked into the price of a replacement vehicle of the same make and model, however there were no 2022 models in stock and no prices available for the 2023 models. Jackson also requested a raise for full-time officers from $15 to $18 per hour. All department requests were tabled to the June 21 meeting.

City Clerk Jennifer Hicks presented two bids for cyber security. The first bid from Dazzee covers up to 10 users for $1,800 a month. The second bid is from the city’s current IT individual and includes the city’s current users at an annual rate of $1,200 with an onsite work fee of $80 per hour as needed. The cyber security discussion was tabled to the June 21 meeting.

The city council passed an ordinance Tuesday, June 21 that authorized the issuance of a combined waterworks and sewage system refunding revenue bond. In effect, this ordinance authorizes the city to refinance a loan currently held by USDA, with another finanical institution.

Patrik Andrews-Ryan spoke to the city council on behalf of the Stover chamber of commerce. He requested the city waive the vendor license requirements for the Rock Island Festival and lift the open-container city ordinance during festival hours in the city park and the blocked off section of Second Street. The council approved both requests.

Chad Mullins with Mike Keith Insurance addressed the city council to outline the terms of the Trident Insurance renewal policy. The council approved the terms of the renewal policy.

Jim Brown presented a proposal for a memorial to be erected in Legion Memorial Park. The memorial, along with all work to complete and install it, are being donated to the city. The council approved the plans for the memorial.

Department Reports:

Public Works:

Dothage reported that water samples were absent bacteria in the May tests.

The city will advertise open bids for the street repairs.

Dothage presented three bids for new park mowers. The bids were a Cub Cadet for $8,000, Ferris Mower for $17,000 and a John Deere Ztrack for $12,000. Dothage stated a preference for the John Deere instead of the Cub Cadet due to the preferred steering mechanism and ease of use. The city council approved the bid for the John Deere Ztrack for $12,247.

Dothage presented six bids for a new UTV side-by-side vehicle, three soft-top model bids, and three hard-top model bids. The bids for the soft-top models were John Deere at $13,800, Kubota at $15,700 and Polaris at $19,414. The bids for the hard-top cab models were for a John Deere at $24,400, Kubota for $20,600, and Polaris for $26,800. Dothage advised the board of a preference for the Kubota hard top cab model. The hard-top model makes the vehicle more user friendly in both the summer and winter months. That particular model also had a 27 hp diesel engine, which Dothage preferred. The city council approved the bid for $20,600 for the hard-top cab model Kubota.

The item on the agenda to declare Juneteenth an official city employee paid holiday was tabled to the next regular council meeting.

Police Department

Police Chief Trampus Jackson informed the council the department received three new mag flashlights. These flashlights were purchased with funds from the “Back the Blue” fundraiser.

City Clerk:

City Clerk Jennifer Hicks advised the council of the need to make a decision about the cyber security bids. The two bids received were $1,800 per month from a new provider, $1,200 annually plus $80 per hour for onsite labor from the current provider. The city council approved the cybersecurity bid of $1,200 annual plus $80 per hour bid.

The city council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. The following decisions were announced following the closed session.

Raises were granted to the City Clerk, Jennifer Hicks, and the city’s full-time public works employee. An additional week vacation was given to City Collector, Sharon Fry. Three duty guns were approved for the police department. The raise for full-time officers was tabled pending the completion of interviews for that position.

The city council tabled the discussion on the USDA recommended 2% annual increase in water and sewer bills to the regular business meeting in July.

The city council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at a special meeting Thursday, June 30. The approved budget total is just under $1 million.

The next meeting of the Stover city council is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the community room of Stover City Hall.