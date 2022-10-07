All Day Events: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Garden and Antique Tractor Show: Along Main Street, North of Second Street
Steam Engine and Small Engine Show: Vickies Restaurant on Fourth Street
Downtown Vendor Fair: Second Street from Skelly’s to the Post Office
Kids Zone featuring Thorni Ridge Exotics Petting Zoo
9:00 a.m.
Opening ceremony: American Legion Color Guard,
Intersection of Second Street and Forest Street
10:00 a.m.
Live Music with Fred Kennedy at the state by American Legion
Paint the Town “Mommy and Me” session at City Hall
11:00 a.m.
Chili Cook-Off Tasting and Judging at American Legion building
1:00 p.m.
Wine and Brews Stroll in the Park: Legion Memorial Park
Wine Stroll Vendor Fair: Legion Memorial Park
Live Music with Jackson Fisher: Legion Memorial Park
Paint the Town adult session at City Hall
3:00 p.m.
Chili Cook-Off Awards Presentation: American Legion
Pie Baking Contest Awards Presentation and Pie Auction: American Legion
3:30 p.m.
Barbecue Contest Awards Presentation, American Legion
5:00 p.m.
Stover Community Action Club Tractor Pull, Legion Memorial Park