All Day Events: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garden and Antique Tractor Show: Along Main Street, North of Second Street

Steam Engine and Small Engine Show: Vickies Restaurant on Fourth Street

Downtown Vendor Fair: Second Street from Skelly’s to the Post Office

Kids Zone featuring Thorni Ridge Exotics Petting Zoo

9:00 a.m.

Opening ceremony: American Legion Color Guard,

Intersection of Second Street and Forest Street

10:00 a.m.

Live Music with Fred Kennedy at the state by American Legion

Paint the Town “Mommy and Me” session at City Hall

11:00 a.m.

Chili Cook-Off Tasting and Judging at American Legion building

1:00 p.m.

Wine and Brews Stroll in the Park: Legion Memorial Park

Wine Stroll Vendor Fair: Legion Memorial Park

Live Music with Jackson Fisher: Legion Memorial Park

Paint the Town adult session at City Hall

3:00 p.m.

Chili Cook-Off Awards Presentation: American Legion

Pie Baking Contest Awards Presentation and Pie Auction: American Legion

3:30 p.m.

Barbecue Contest Awards Presentation, American Legion

5:00 p.m.

Stover Community Action Club Tractor Pull, Legion Memorial Park