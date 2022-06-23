The Stover Rural Fire Protection District (SFRPD) discussed adding additional territory to the district, Monday, June 13, at their regular monthly business meeting.

Chris Woolery contacted SFRPD president, Elsie Drury about 12 parcels along Marina Road in Benton County. The landowners would like to join the Stover Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD). The 12 parcels are currently situated in the Lake View Heights Fire District, but have not yet paid the fire district tax. Woolery is contacting an attorney to start the process to join SFRPD.

MDC Grant Purchase:

The one-inch hose ordered as part of the Missouri Department of Conservation Grant is still on backorder. Fire Chief Jim Witte will schedule the light-bar reprogramming to coincide with picking up the one-inch hose once it is available.

Standing Water Issue:

Murdock Excavating is scheduled to start the French drain project the week of June 20.

Propane Tank at Station 3:

MFA still has not taken action to level the propane tank at Station 3. Deputy Chief Harold Randall will shut off the propane as a precautionary step. Drury will contact MFA again to have the tank levelled. The tank started leaning due to animals burrowing around the base of the tank. MFA was previously contacted to come make repairs.

Tower, Windsock at Station Two:

Randall reported the windsock has been installed and is operational.

Treasurer’s Report:

Treasurer Larry Witte reported total receipts received since the May meeting were $2,101.69; total expenses were $5,332.17. The currernt balance in the district checking account is $29,917.89 with an additional $143,760.69 available in other liquid funds accounts.

Chief’s Report:

Two firefighter training sessions were conducted in May. Fifteen firefighters attended the May 2 training session that covered vehicle extrication and truck maintenance. Eleven firefighters attended the May 16 training session about engine and pump operations.

In May, 72 firefighters responded to 22 calls. Year-to-date totals are 334 firefighters responding to a total of 107 calls.

The next meeting of the Stover Rural Fire District Board of Directors is scheduled 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 11 at the district office in Stover.