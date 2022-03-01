

The 2022 Polar Plunge broke records with donations Saturday, Feb. 26 at Lake Ozark State Park in Osage Beach. Seventeen Super Plungers collected more than $130,000 in combined donations. Each participant had to raise a minimum of $2,500 to participate in the event, consisting of 24 plunges in 24 hours. Super Plungers are, front from left, Zach Paul, Carilyn Farris, Curt Yeager, back, Phil Farris, Christopher Wagner, Ashley Atteberry, Michael O’Day, Adam Lueckenhoff, Randy Werner, Joe Pert, Renee Strotkamp, Adam Koestner, Jodi Smutz, Tom Schultz, Todd Davis, J. T. Gerlt and Scott Barthelmass. (submitted photo)