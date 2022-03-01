

Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual Thank a Farmer Week is Feb. 27 through March 5. The focus of the week is agriculture and the farmers and ranchers who produce food and fiber.

Locally, the Morgan County Commission, City of Versailles, Morgan County Farm Bureau, and several agriculture producers met to declare Thank a Farmer Week in Morgan County. A proclamation was signed by Versailles Mayor Jamie Morrow and Morgan County Commissioner Brian Lehman.

Missouri’s 95,320 farms on 27.8 million acres of land produce a wide variety of crops and livestock.

“Agriculture is important to our daily lives and our community,” said Lehman. “Because 98 percent of the population doesn’t farm, it is easy to take for granted the importance of our farmers.”

A 2016 study commissioned by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Farm Bureau, found agriculture remains the top industry in Missouri with a contribution of approximately $88.4 billion to the economy. The study further revealed that, in 2016, agriculture provided 378,232 jobs, $2.2 billion in tax revenue, and $17.5 billion in labor income.

This information underscores the importance of agriculture in the daily lives of people. People buy most of their food from the grocery stores with shelves filled with choices for daily meals. The crops and meat used to make those products are grown by farmers.

What is grown on the farm is also used for thousands of other purposes. Clothing, fuel, medicine, entertainment, sports, personal care and school supplies are just some items that start at the farm.

That is why agriculture is important to the local, state and national economy. It is a driving force of communities both rural and urban. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, innovation in agriculture allows one U.S. farmer to provide enough food and fiber for 172 people in the United States and abroad.

With a projected growth in global population to 9.1 billion by 2050, farmers around the world will have to grow 49 percent more food than is now produced.

For more information, contact the Morgan County Farm Bureau office, 573-378-5240.