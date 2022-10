Thursday, Oct. 6:

Katy Trail 8 a.m. to noon Food Pantry

Friday, Oct. 7:

Senior Meal Program 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food Pantry

Teen Town 7 to 10 p.m. Youth Center

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Walk with Ease 9 a.m. Food Pantry

AA/NA 7 p.m. Food Pantry

Al-Anon Family Group 7 p.m. Food Pantry

Sunday, Oct. 9:

See Church Directory for list of area services and times.

Monday, Oct. 10:

Walk with Ease 9 a.m. Food Pantry

Tuesday, Oct. 11:

No events planned

Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Walk with Ease 9 a.m. Food Pantry

AA/NA 7 p.m. Food Pantry

Al-Anon Family Group 7 p.m. Food Pantry

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Katy Trail 8 a.m. to noon Food Pantry