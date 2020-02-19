The Ozark Prairie Master Gardeners will be presenting a Backyard Tree Sap and Syrup Workshop 12:30 to

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Hunter Civic Center in Versailles.

The program is free and open to the public. The Master Gardeners will be working with University of Missouri Extension and Israel Blosser on this project.

The program will cover tree identification, equipment needs, tree tapping, sap collection, boiling and finishing syrup. A field trip is planned (weather permitting).

If you interested in attending, RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 19, by calling MU Extension at 573-378-5358.