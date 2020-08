Tripp Dale Dixon

Tristin Dixon and Leanna Baker of Stover are the parents of a son born April 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

The baby, Tripp Dale, weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Steven Baker and Emily Baker, and Pamela Worthington.

Paternal grandparents are Jessica Dixon and Mike Dugan, and Travis Dixon and June Kanak.

Maternal great-grandmother is Marcella Baker.