Winners at the beef show Saturday, July 10 during the Morgan County Fair in Versailles include the following, listed by class. Breeds are in parenthesis.

In the Bucket Calf Heifer 10-12 year old class, Weston Holem received a blue ribbon. Kealyn Keith, red ribbon.

In the Beef Senior Bull Calf class, Hattie Marriott (Gelbvieh) and Addison Colvin (Cross) each received blue ribbons and Barton Marriott (Gelbvieh) a red ribbon.

In Beef Senior Yearling Bull, Wesley Lloyd (Simmental) received a blue ribbon.

Grand Champion Male in the above classes went to Wesley Lloyd. Hattie Marriott won Reserve Champion Male.

In the Beef Junior Yearling Heifer class, all received blue ribbons (first place): Georgia Ehrhardt (Angus), Jarrett Phillips (Balancer), and Khloe Viebrock (Balancer) with two ribbons.

Champion Balancer went to Jarrett Phillips. Reserve Champion Balancer went to Khloe Viebrock.

In the Beef Summer Yearling Heifer class, Eli Dehan won Champion Charolais. Abby Dittmer won Reserve Champion Charolais.

Charlotte Lloyd won Grand Champion in the Beef Senior Yearling class (Cross) and Reserve Champion in Cow/Calf Pair (Cross).

Overall Grand Champion Female went to Charlotte Lloyd. Reserve Grand Champion Female went to Eli Dehan.

In Beef Summer Yearling Heifer class, Kolten Phillips (Gelbvieh) received a blue ribbon.

In Beef Junior Yearling Heifer class, Barton Marriott (Gelbvieh) won first, Kolten Phillips (Gelbvieh) second, Hattie Marriott (Gelbvieh) third, and Rhett Harms (Gelbvieh) fourth. Barton Marriott won Grand Champion in the class and Kolten Phillips Reserve Champion.

Weston Holem (Red Angus) received a blue ribbon in the Junior Heifer class.

Saydi Hagedorn (Simmental) won Grand Champion in the Beef Junior Yearling Heifer class. Zane Witte (Simmental) received Reserve Champion in the class. Dakota Rush (Simmental) came in third.

In the Beef Junior Yearling Heifer class, Zane Witte (Simmental Foundation) won first and Saydi Hagedorn (Shorthorn) won first.

In the Junior Heifer class, Charlotte Lloyd (Cross) won a blue ribbon.

In Beef Senior Heifer Calf class, Georgia Ehrhardt (Cross) won first.

In Beef Summer Yearling Heifer class, Kealyn Keith (Cross) won first, Gracen Colvin (Angus Cross) second, Serena Bahrneburg (Cross) third, and Addison Colvin (Cross) fourth.

In Beef Junior Yearling Heifer (all Cross), Wyatt Keith won first and second, Brenden Kempker third, Dakota Rush fourth, and James Ehrhardt fifth.

In the Beef Purchased Feeder class, Kendall Taylor received first.

In the Beef Purchased Market Steer class, separated by drives: Judd Harms received a blue ribbon.

Kelsey Atkinson placed first. Eli Dehan placed second. Asia Marriott was third. Tabitha Ypya came in fourth.

Eli Dehan placed first, Abby Miller second, Larkin Marriott third, Wesley Lloyd fourth, and Kynzie Yeager fifth.

Kelsey Addison place first, Gracen Colvin second.

Abby Dittmer placed first and third, Charlotte Lloyd second, Trista Humphrey fourth, and Addison Colvin fifth.

Abby Holsten placed first, Clara Taylor second.

Purchased Champion Market Steer went to Abby Dittmer. Purchased Reserve Market Steer was won by Kelsey Atkinson.

In the Beef Home Raised Market Steer class, separated by drives:

Ethan miller placed first, John Marshall second, Hattie Marriott third.

Saydi Hagedorn placed first, Allie Palmer second.

Zane Witte place first, Barton Marriott second.

Home Raised Champion Market Steer went to Zane Witte. Home Raised Reserve Market Steer went to Ethan Miller.

Overall Grand Champion Market Steer was awarded to Abby Dittmer. Overall Reserve Champion Market Steer went to Kelsie Atkinson.

Senior Showmanship (15 and older) was awarded to Charlotte Lloyd. Intermediate Showmanship (12-14 years old) went to Saydi Hagedorn. Junior Showmanship (8-11 year old) was won by Eli Dehan.

Rate of Gain went to Zane Witte, at 3.92 pounds per day. His animal was purchased by Ivy Bend Land Office.