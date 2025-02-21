Delaware House Bill 50: New Energy Fund to Cut Rising Utility Costs

Delaware’s State Rep. Debra Heffernan has introduced House Bill 50, designed to address rising energy costs through the creation of the Delaware Energy Fund.

The bill aims to use revenue from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative RGGI to provide financial assistance to households earning up to 350% of the Federal Poverty Level, with a focus on both low- and moderate-income residents.

The bill also proposes increasing funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support those struggling with energy bills. A key aspect of the bill is that recipients of assistance would be required to participate in energy-saving and efficiency programs.

The need for the legislation follows concerns about sharp increases in energy bills, particularly after a cold winter, with Delmarva Power attributing price hikes to higher electricity demands. However, some legislators are questioning if other factors, such as third-party energy supplier scams, are also contributing to the issue.

While the bill has only Democratic sponsorship so far, there have been proposals from Republicans to redirect RGGI funds back to ratepayers instead.

The bill is currently assigned to the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee and could be fast-tracked for a hearing in March. Heffernan hopes to see the program up and running swiftly to provide relief to Delaware residents.

This measure reflects the growing concern over the impact of high energy costs on Delaware’s residents, and could provide a significant step towards alleviating financial strain, particularly among vulnerable populations.