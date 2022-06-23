by Brenda Steffens Director of Communications

Stover Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame started in 2019. To date we have inducted three classes. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor the scholars, athletes, performers, and teams who created the outstanding and successful traditions of Morgan County R-I. It also serves as a means to recognize the teachers, coaches, sponsors, and contributors who have supported the growth of our students and programs.

Individuals are selected to the Hall of Fame using a nomination process, and a vote of the committee. Nominations may be made by the Hall of Fame committee, SHS alumni, former sponsors, school employees, retirees from the district, booster club members, and local community members. The guidelines for a person and or team to be selected may be found on the school website at https://www.mcr1.us/hall-of-fame.

Once complete, nominations may be submitted online or to a Stover High School administrator by August 1. Nominations received after the deadline will be considered for the next class of inductees the following year. Any nominations not elected to the Hall of Fame will remain on the ballot for two additional years following their nomination. After a three-year period, the candidate must be renominated for consideration.

The Hall of Fame committee is made up of three permanent members: the MCR-1 Board President, SHS Administrator, and the SHS Athletic Director. In addition there are four selected members who each serve a three-year term. For a nominee to be elected into the Hall of Fame they must receive five of the seven votes.

An induction ceremony takes place annually at Stover High School on a date determined by the SHS administration. This year, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled December 9.

Anyone who would like to make a nomination should fill out the nomination form on our website (https://www.mcr1.us/hall-of-fame). You may also pick up the form at the school.