by Matt Unger Superintendent of Schools

The week of May 2 through May 6 is Teacher Appreciation Week. During this week we recognize the awesome staff and teachers we are lucky to have at Morgan County R-I. We truly appreciate the inspiring work our teachers do every day, not just during this week.

Every single day, while walking the halls, talking to parents, students, and administrators, I am reminded that Morgan County R-I staff and teachers truly are dedicated to the success and safety of every child. The professional pride our teachers and staff have helps to provide the hope, stability, and care our students need. Morgan County R-I teachers understand the profound influence they have on the lives of their students.

On behalf of the school board and this great community, it is my privilege to say “Thank You” to the staff and teachers at Morgan County R-I. I am honored our teachers go above and beyond and I am thankful they have brought their talents to Morgan County R-I.

I encourage our parents, students, and community to join me by saying ‘Thank You’ to our staff and teachers this week. In addition, I challenge you to continue to appreciate them in the weeks and years to come.

“I am indebted to my mother and father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” -Alexander The Great.

Thank you for making MCR-I WORK!