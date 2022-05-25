by District 58 Representative Willard Haley

Patient Visitors, Police Funding, Sex Trafficking

The House and Senate have adjourned for the summer. In recent weeks, my Capitol Reports have just briefly described bills we passed. I would like to describe the bills in greater detail over the next few weeks.

No Patient Left Alone Act – HBs 2116, 2097, 1690, &2221 will create the No Patient Left Alone Act to protect the rights of patients to have their loved ones present during their stay at a hospital or long-term care facility.

The legislation allows patients at health care facilities to have at least two compassionate care visitors, which could be a friend, family member, or other requested visitor who provides mental or physical support. The bill says a health care facility must allow a resident to permit at least two compassionate care visitors simultaneously to have in-person contact with the resident during visitation hours. Visitation hours include evenings, weekends, and holidays, and will be no less than six hours daily. The bill would allow 24-hour visitation when reasonably appropriate.

The bill also allows a patient to designate an essential caregiver who would be allowed in-person contact during a governor-declared state of emergency.

Preventing Efforts to Defund Law Enforcement – SB 678 is designed to ensure the Kansas City Police Department receives the funding it needs. The bill is a response to efforts by the city to remove $42 million from a previously-agreed-upon budget for the department. The goal of the bill is to ensure the city is not able to artificially manipulate its general fund in order to cut the budget for the Kansas City Police Department. The bill requires the city of Kansas City to provide one-fourth of its general revenue per fiscal year to fund the Kansas City Board of Police. SJR 38 is a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide if the General Assembly should be allowed to set minimum funding requirements for the Kansas City Police Department.

Protections for Victims of Sex Trafficking – SBs 775, 751, & 640 will provide greater protections to children who have been victimized by sex trafficking. This bill puts into state law the process by which a child located by law enforcement and who is suspected to have been a victim of sex trafficking is to receive help from the Division of Social Services, the Juvenile Court system, child advocacy centers and law enforcement.

The bill also provides that a person will not be certified as an adult or adjudicated for the offense of prostitution if the person was under the age of 18 at the time when the offense occurred. Such person will be classified as a victim of abuse and reported immediately to the Children’s Division and to the juvenile officer for appropriate services.

The bill also enacts the crime of facilitating or enabling the sexual exploitation of a child. The offense is a class E felony for the first offense and a class C felony for a second or subsequent offense. The bill also establishes the “Statewide Council on Sex Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation of Children,” which will analyze data relating to sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and will collect feedback from stakeholders, practitioners, and leadership throughout the state.

Visitors to the Capitol this week included a home-school group from the Tipton area. The group enjoyed a tour of the Capitol, visited the Whispering Gallery, and continued to the Top of the Dome. I attended a meeting of the Moniteau County Republican Club in Tipton and attended the dedication ceremony of the Denker Livestock Education Center at the California High School Agriculture program.

If you have any comments, questions or concerns please contact me at 573-751-2077 or email willard.haley@house.mo.gov .