by Missouri Conservation Agent Matt Wheaton

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds people, “Don’t adopt wildlife!”

Leave baby wild animals where you find them, or put them back in the nest area.

In the Conservation world, spring brings on a lot of baby wildlife calls. People see these small, seemingly helpless babies with no mom in site and they have an overwhelming urge to intervene. These kind-hearted people may want to adopt baby animals they find because they think they have been orphaned or abandoned.

Baby animals are rarely abandoned or orphaned according to the MDC State Veterinarian. The wildlife parent is afraid of people and will retreat when you approach. If the baby animal is left alone, the parent will usually return. Animal parents have several reasons for not constantly attending to their babies. They minimize contact in order to keep predators from discovering the nest/den and spend hours each day gathering food for the offspring, all while doing what is required for them to survive themselves.

Most wild mothers do not abandon their young because of a human smell on them, and most baby wild animals do not survive in captivity.

Some animals, like baby rabbits, can die simply from the fear caused by being handled.

If a baby or nest is discovered, or even injured/destroyed, they should be left alone and the parent will likely return . Several hours may pass but the parent may move or take care of baby in the general area where it was discovered.

Keep in mind that some animals are nocturnal, some are even nocturnal seasonally, so it may take leaving the animal over night before its mother will return for it.

Rehabilitating wildlife requires a great deal of resources, time, money, and PERMITS. Animals can carry diseases that may be transmitted to people or pets . Some animals can become dangerous and aggressive as they mature, putting their caretakers in harm’s way. Even if the animal is successfully raised to an age where it can be released, it is likely to die due to the fact that it has not learned how to survive in the wild on its own, behavior normally taught to them by their parents.

It is illegal to possess many wild animals without a state or federal permit .

Bottom line, animals are better off in their natural habitats where they are free to reproduce and carry on their species.