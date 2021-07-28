

My Apology to Stover

I believe this is a first for me. I don’t think I have ever owed an entire town an apology.

Well, there was the time when I was 16 and painted “JR’s shooter for mayor,” on the city water tower. JR’s shooter ran a good write-in campaign and was almost elected. So not everyone in my hometown was upset about the graffiti. No, I’m pretty sure I outdid myself this time.

I owe the city and the people of Stover an apology.

I have lived in Morgan County for a little over three years. During most of that time, Stover was just the little town to the west that I knew little about other than I drove through it on my way to Kansas City.

Last fall, I joined the newspaper staff as a proofreader. It was a part-time position reading copy to ensure names and dates were accurate, spelling was correct, and grammar rules were followed at least most of the time.

As names and stories about Stover started crossing my desk, I realized there was more to this little town than I originally thought. I was intrigued.

That natural curiosity played a significant role in why I chose to become the editor of this newspaper. There was something about Stover that I had overlooked. Something that made it a little different from other small towns I knew. I didn’t know what it was, but I wanted to find out.

I’ve only been the editor of the Morgan County Press for a month, so I know I have a lot to learn yet about this town. I’m looking forward to doing that. But in the short time I’ve been the editor of this newspaper, I think I’ve figured out what it is that makes Stover different. Where I found the answer wasn’t where I expected.

All small towns are proud of their rich history, and rightfully so. I recently located a copy of “Stover 1903-2003” and have started learning Stover’s history. I’m impressed. I don’t know too many towns with a history that includes moving the entire town. When the railroad didn’t come to Stover, the people moved Stover to the railroad. It takes some serious tenacity to pull something like that off.

I noticed something else in the “old” Stover story. Many of the families that were part of Stover in 1903 are still part of Stover today.

It was when I put those two history points together though, that I realized what it is that makes Stover the small town that it is. That tenacious spirit that led the people of “old” Stover to move the town, that’s the same spirit that lives in Stover today.

There were about 1,000 people in “old” Stover, fairly close to the population of Stover today. In fact, Stover has remained fairly steady in size and population for more than 120 years. As someone moves on or passes, someone else comes along, drawn to the spirit of Stover, to fill their spot. That’s pretty remarkable.

Stover has a determination of purpose. It has the history as that small town with the tenacious spirit. When I look to the past, I see the future. Stover is determined to remain that small town with the tenacious spirit. The spirit of the people of Stover will keep their small-town going.

Some of you may not like it when people refer to Stover as a drive through town. I suspect though, for a lot of you, that’s just fine. Those folks probably wouldn’t appreciate what makes Stover special anyway.

So to the people of Stover, I apologize. I misjudged your tenacious little town. I thought this was a sleepy little drive- through town. Nothing could be further from the truth.

So please accept my apology. I do have one question though. Who does the schedule? Don’t you folks ever sleep? Seriously. There is so much going on in this town, I’m pretty sure I just passed myself on Fourth Street.

Until next week, take care of yourself, and each other.