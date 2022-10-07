It’s Festival Time

After a year of work, blood, sweat, tears, and possibly a few naughty words (whispered quietly, of course) the inaugural Stover Rock Island Festival is upon us. I for one, wouldn’t consider missing it.

Perhaps with any inaugural event, the Rock Island Festival has been subjected to a few rumors that I will try to help dispel.

– No, the event is not cancelled. It is this Saturday, Oct. 8. The activities are split between downtown Second Street and Legion Memorial Park.

– No, the event is not free all-you-can-eat food for everyone.

– Yes, the event is a family friendly event with activities planned for folks ranging from two to 92.

– Yes, the event will benefit the city. It will draw people to visit Stover, which benefits every business owner in the community. Profits from the festival will go back into the Stover Area Chamber of Commerce to help promote businesses in the Stover area.

One rumor I would like to dispel is one I created:

– No, the chili cookoff will not be at the Lions Club building. It will be in the American Legion building. In the Rock Island Festival booklet that information was correct on the Schedule of Events, but incorrect in the article about the chili cook off. Last, but not least, I want to dispel my personal favorite byproduct of the rumor mill:

– No, the Rock Island Festival is not a last ditch effort by a broke city council to raise money for the city. The Rock Island Festival isn’t a project of the city council at all, it’s the product of the hard work and dedication of the Stover Area Chamber of Commerce. Besides, I’ve seen the financial statements of the city. Stover isn’t broke. It’s actually in pretty good financial condition for a city its size.

With a few rumors dispelled, let me turn my attention to the amount of work that went into planning this event.

There were many people involved in creating this event. Each and every one of them did it all on a volunteer basis. Although I attended many of the planning meetings for the festival, there is no way I can list every person who volunteered their time and talents to put this festival together. I am confident there were volunteers who did their part whose names I may never know.

While this was a community-wide volunteer-based project, there are five women without whom this event never would have happened.

So, to Karen Watkinson, for your organizational skills, determination, and shear tenacity in pulling this festival off, thank you.

To Lynette Black, for following up to make sure all the folks who were supposed to get things done, got those things done; for picking up the slack when it wasn’t done and completing it yourself; for lining up sponsors, thank you.

To Cheri Cranford, who designed the festival logo; used her connections to line up vendors; promoted the festival online; lined up sponsors; and organized (with the help of Leslie Welpman) the entire Wine and Brews Stroll in the Park, thank you.

To Donna Bowers for keeping track of every meeeting, every detail, and every volunteer; for lining up the Paint the Town activities; for keeping us all on track and notifying us of every meeting, thank you.

To Bobbie Kroeschen, for tracking every penny; for reminding us of the budget when needed; for staying on top of the festival financials; and showing us you really do know how to squeeze blood out of a turnip, thank you.

To all the volunteers, the sponsors, the advertisers, and the promoters who worked to make this festival a success; this event is by you, for you, and because of you. Don’t forget to take a little time to enjoy yourself this weekend.

To the community of Stover. May the inaugural Stover Rock Island Festival be a success and provide fun and enjoyment for everyone who attends. I hope to see the streets of Stover filled with all the friendly faces I’ve come to know over the past several months. I’ll have my camera ready; smile pretty.

Until next week, enjoy the festival and take care of yourself, and each other.