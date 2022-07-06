Dear Editor,

The question of whether America’s glass is half empty, as you suggest, (Nickels and Sense, “Divided we fall”, 06/30/2022) or half full and more, certainly depends upon one’s perspective, understanding of history, and expectations.

W. Cleon Skousen wrote a book on the subject in the 80s, “The 5000 Year Leap,” dealing with this subject, especially the history. The title was his way of expressing just how important the Constitution was to both America and the rest of the world. So significant that it was the equivalent to a 5000-year leap in advancement. If you think about where we were then and now, most all brought about by the power and abilities of Americans, it is hard not to agree.

Slavery, the anathema of America, was an acceptable way to get work done through much of the world then, still is in some parts of the world. Many of our Founders thought it to be wrong, even though they also had slaves, they understood, however, there would never be an America if they did not allow those whose lives depended on that labor, to keep them, and some maintained the practice until they died.

The issue would come up often in Congress and would be voted down. But, some 80 years after founding America those living off its practice realized they no longer had the votes and did the ultimate no-no of the Constitution and seceded. President Lincoln, fairly new to the job, could have said that experiment didn’t work out well and split the country. That would have been the easier solve, but completely contrary to American thinking, and spent the next three years and over 600,000 lives making sure that all who signed up as Americans would continue the journey together.

We have had political divisions since our inception, it is part of our strength. From those hot days in Philadelphia where we established a most unique form of government, with one glaring flaw that we would later try and correct with much of our wealth and 600,000-plus lives, through two world wars that many did not agree should be fought, like brothers we fight each other but heaven help anyone else who tries.

The opportunity of calling yourself an American, flaws and all, is one of the greatest privileges one can ever have.

Howard Shotts

Stover