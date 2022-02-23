Dear Editor,

I am seeking contact with Fischer family relatives descending from Fredrich August Conrad Fischer (1814-1892) and Sophia Heineker (1824-1897)

Most of the family lived in Morgan County areas but also extended into Saline and Lafayette counties.

Their children were: Aug H. (1858), Wilhelmina, Freidricha, (1857), Carolina (1846), Heinrich (1858), Conrad Wm F (1851), Otto (1855), and Wm Fred (1864).

I am wanting to update and exchange current information and share photos.

Connie Fischer Reagles PO Box 421 Marshall, MO 65340