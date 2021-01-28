Dear Editor,

[re: Nickels and Sense 01-21-21] You mentioned my email concerning the fact that, regardless of our political differences, I still want you and your paper to be successful, which is true. I, and likely those who canceled their paper, feel strongly about what both you and the editor of the Morgan County Press said this and last week in your op/eds, but we need both of you doing what you do.

I was born in Alabama, educated in Illinois, and got my first “big-boy” job in Indiana from where I was transferred to Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and finally moved here to my bride’s home state. Why the travelogue? In all of those moves, my first act was to purchase the local paper and then get a subscription because there is simply no better way to find out quickly the temper of a town, what amenities are available, who’s who, and what is happening in your new hometown than the local paper. And, I kept a subscription at every location to keep up with what was going on right outside my door, so to speak.

Without an editor who cares for his town, and you both clearly do, I would not have that information all in one place for less than the cost of a coffee. When I was much younger and coaching the kids ball teams, there I was, cheesy grin and all, proudly posing for a team picture, or there was that one round of golf where if someone read the paper, they might think I knew what I was doing, or my “great” last-place bowling team, all with cheesy grins, proudly posing. The New York Times was, somehow, too busy to cover the event, but the local paper wasn’t.

Also, if not for our paper, where would we find all the comings and goings of life? At my age, I do check the obits just to see if my picture is there, which would likely indicate that I am not going to have one of my better weeks.

Whether we admit it or not, most of us like a little gossip and there is no better place than the town paper to find it. How else would we find local business news, what’s new in town, and what is being offered this week? You don’t have to search the internet by each individual subject, the editors have what they think we want/need ready for us every week. And, have you ever tried to wrap a dead fish in the internet? You can with the newspaper.

Further, you not only get the news but pictures of the kids, grandkids, neighbors, etc. Life would go on without a paper, but it would not be a world where we are as informed as we are with a local paper.

Now, what went wrong with your words and our eyes and brains? Two things: First, you assigned blame that you could not support at the time and it is appearing less now as even The Washington Post, one of the most Trump-hating papers in the world, is beginning to waffle on who and what caused the riot.

Second, was the gratuitous name calling that added nothing to the accusation and most surely inflamed those who liked 45, and still do. Such caustic words don’t just smear the intended target but those who support them and, yeah, we do take it personally.

I hope you both continue to give us the local news, just as you do. I also want your op/eds to be from your heads, not mine or anyone else, but as your Journalist’s Creed says, that should have some basis in fact or informed opinion, and many of us do not think either was supported and the “Dog Whistle” (we know what he meant even though he didn’t say it) theory is neither.

Howard Shotts

Stover