by Bryan E. Jones, Publisher

Perpetrating a Kindness

There’s something very humbling about eating in a restaurant and, when the time comes to ask for the bill, being informed by the smiling waitress your meal has already been paid by another customer. Having this unexpectedly occur is made even more intriguing when the “person or persons” perpetrating this kindness remain anonymous.

In a similar way, that increasingly rare “human beings can’t be all that bad” feeling comes over me when sitting in the drive-through lane of a fast-food establishment and the attendant at the window waves me through, saying “The person in the car in front of you paid your bill.”

About the only thing better than experiencing one of those “make my day” episodes, is to actually be the initiator of this kindness and not merely the recipient. It’s a wonderful feeling to have the person in the car behind me wave and smile when they pleasantly realize there really is such a thing as a free lunch.

This entire others-focused concept is often referred to as “paying it forward.” It is a generous and optimistic way of thinking about life and passing a bit of good fortune on to someone else, nothing expected in return.

In a newspaper-related feel-good moment, something occurred last week at the Morgan County Statesman office that genuinely made me realize there are still good people in this world, and generous.

London Meyer, who handles our proofreading and tackles a myriad of other clerical duties, also answers phone calls and handles subscription, mailing, and addressing queries.

This particular day, she received a phone call from someone who had sold their house and was moving out of the area. Normally, a subscriber will request we change the mailing address so they do not miss an issue in their new location. It’s standard procedure and easy to do.

What made this transaction stand out like a rose in cow patty was, rather than forwarding her subscription, the subscriber purchased an entirely new one.

It’s what she wanted done with the existing subscription that was so uniquely thoughtful and inspiring.

She informed London she did not wish to have the remainder of her subscription sent to her new address. Instead, she wanted whoever purchased her home to be able to enjoy a subscription to the local newspaper.

What a thoughtful and useful and generous gift.

The subscriber confidently asserted to London, “This is what a local paper should look like. Your paper is one of the best things about living here.”

I do not think anyone could have made me feel more proud and humble all at once.

It was a “pay it forward” moment and it must have been very gratifying to this subscriber to pass a bit of good fortune on to someone else, nothing expected in return.

The person who perpetrated this kindness will remain anonymous, as seems appropriate; but I imagine the smiling mail carrier telling the new owners of the home their subscription has already been paid by another customer.

To the “perpetrator of kindness” (who will, I am confident, be reading this column): Thank you. You made this publisher’s efforts worthwhile. God bless you in your new home.