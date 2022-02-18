by Pastor Gary Patterson , Trinity Baptist Church, Versailles

2 Timothy 1:7; “Fort God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

While Paul himself is facing death, he takes time out to remind Timothy “God has not given us a spirit of fear.” We are not to be cowards. Paul is telling Timothy there is no time for fearfulness or timidity.

So, God gave us something in which to battle against fear. God gave us “a spirit of power.” This is unlimited strength that is at our disposal at any time we need it.

The Holy Spirit’s job is to empower us to serve valiantly, endure patiently, suffer triumphantly, and if need be, die gloriously.

Along with a spirit of power, God has also given us “a spirit of love.” It is our love for God that casts out fear and makes us willing to give ourselves for Christ, no matter what the cost may be. It is our love for one another that allows us to be willing to endure all kinds of persecutions and repay them with kindness.

Also, God gave us “a spirit of a sound mind.” This can mean discipline. It does not necessarily mean mental illness which is often times inherited. What this verse is teaching is that God has given us a spirit of self control or self mastery. We are to use discretion and not to act rashly, hastily, or foolishly. No matter how hard our situation is, we need to keep balanced judgment and act soberly.